Left Menu

Over 68 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses supplied to states, UTs, more than 1.44 cr in pipeline

Over 68 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through all sources and a further 1,44,80,110 doses are in the pipeline, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 11:01 IST
Over 68 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses supplied to states, UTs, more than 1.44 cr in pipeline
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 68 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through all sources and a further 1,44,80,110 doses are in the pipeline, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. As per the ministry, 68,04,93,215 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far by the Central government for free under the direct state procurement category.

More than 5,08,76,490 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the ministry said. The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said, adding that the inoculation drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to the states for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states by providing them COVID vaccines for free. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country to the states for free. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021