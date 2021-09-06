Delhi Court seeks police's reply on Umar Khalid's fresh bail plea

A Delhi Court on Monday asked the Police to file a reply on the fresh bail application of Umar Khalid. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat asked the Police to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on September 8.

Umar Khalid's counsel has moved his bail plea under Section 437 under the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after withdrawing the bail plea which was filed under Section 439 of CrPC. Khalid's counsel withdrew the plea when Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for Delhi Police, raised objection on the maintainability of the plea filed under Section 439 CrPC.

Earlier also, accused Ishrat Jahan and Khalid Saifi also withdrew their bail pleas under Section 439 of CrPC and later filed them under Section 437 the CrPC. Student activist Umar Khalid's lawyer on Friday called the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police under the charges of UAPA in a larger conspiracy case as a script of Amazon Prime show 'Family Man', having no evidence to support the allegations.

Khalid's lawyer Trideep Pais told Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat, that the charge sheet makes rhetorical allegations against Khalid without any fact, and makes his client a "veteran of sedition". Advocate Pais, who was arguing Khalid's bail plea, has said that there was nothing in Khalid's speech that was sedition of any kind.

While reading the part of the charge sheet, Pais pointed out "the author of the charge sheet was acting like a scriptwriter from the Amazon Prime show, Family Man." He also questioned inconsistent statements given by witnesses in the matter. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against various accused including Khalid under the provisions of UAPA, under the various section dealing with murder and others of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3 & 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and Section 25/27 Arms Act.

Besides this case, Khalid is also facing charges in various cases pertaining to Northeast Delhi violence matters. (ANI)

