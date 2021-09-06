Telangana CM calls on Gadkari
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called on Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday. They discussed the status of various highway projects underway in Telangana. Chandrashekar Rao Ji called on Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji today. They discussed the status of various highway projects being implemented in the state, Gadkaris office tweeted.
