Telangana CM calls on Gadkari

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called on Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday. They discussed the status of various highway projects underway in Telangana. ''Chief Minister of Telangana Shri Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao Ji called on Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji today. They discussed the status of various highway projects being implemented in the state,'' Gadkari's office tweeted.

