SC terms new Central law on tribunals as replica of earlier one struck down by it

Terming provisions in new law on Tribunals “replica” of those struck down earlier, the Supreme Court Monday told the Centre that though it has the power to take away the basis of a judgement by making new laws, they cannot be “directly contradictory” to its verdicts.

''The legislature can take away the basis of the judgement of the Supreme Court. But you cannot make an Act which is directly contradictory to the judgement of the Supreme Court,” said a special bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices D Y Chandrachud and L Nagesewara Rao.

The law pertains to terms and conditions of service and tenure of members of various tribunals and revives some of the provisions struck down by a bench headed by Justice Rao recently on pleas including the one filed by Madras Bar Association.

The bench, critical of the fact that the law was cleared without any discussion in Parliament and restored the provisions which were struck down, said the “Act is virtually a replica of the provisions which have been struck down in Madras Bar Association cases- II and III”.

''There are two issues one is ensuring that appointments which are in the pipeline are immediately made, and second is the vires of the Act. We cannot have this situation where we have Madras Bar Association 1, 2, 3, 4 and virtually, the same Act is being re-enacted. This will just continue. The next time we strike down, it will be a fresh Act identical to the first one..,” the CJI said.

''In a lighter vein, we want to say that we have trust and respect for you (Solicitor General) and you will never advise the government to enact legislation like this,” the bench said.

Some bureaucrats might be there who will advise the government to make the legislation to nullify the judgement, it said.

“They will say pass another legislation if they pass a judgement. This is how bureaucracy functions, we understand. But the government has to take a call now. It is very serious. Although we are very much upset, that is all we want to say right now,” the CJI said, speaking for the bench.

The top court also sought response of the Centre by September 13 on a batch of petitions including the one filed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenging the Constitutional validity of various provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, which was passed during the recent Monsoon Session of Parliament and received Presidential assent on August 13.

The bench said that it will pass some orders on the new legislation also next Monday.

''We are not bothered about subsequent legislation. We will not give much credence to them. My brother Nageswara Rao had expressed his views on the legislation.. he had passed the order in the Madras Bar Association (case) after hearing the AG (Attorney General)...in spite of that, they do not honour the judgement. What is this,” the bench said.

The bench, however, acknowledged the law making power of the legislature saying that new law can always be brought in by taking away the basis of a judgement, the laws, which are contrary to verdicts, cannot be enacted time and again.

“For instance, if we hold that the state legislature did not have the power to levy tax because the legislative competence was with Parliament, then Parliament can pass a law, validating the collection of tax,” the bench said while giving an illustration.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for another petitioner, said that the new law seeks to enact the same provisions.

The bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Ramesh, that the new law has the same provisions.

''You rightly said there are four provisions. I will point out which they are - a person below the age of 50 years is ineligible for appointment as chairperson or member. Directly contrary to the judgement! Second, the selection committee shall recommend a panel of two names for appointment and the central government shall take a decision preferably within three months. Directly contradictory. Third, the term of office of chairperson and members will be fixed as four years. Directly contrary. And fourth, allowances made to the chairperson will be the same as a central government officer carrying the same pay as the chairperson. Again, Directly contrary,” Justice Chandrachud said.

''There is no use of debate. Everybody knows what the law is, including the government, signatories. Instead of wasting our time.. We are not interested in any confrontation,'' the bench said while adjourning the matter to September 13.

The government has been asked to make some appointments in tribunals by then.

Ramesh, in August, moved the top court challenging the constitutional validity of various provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021.

The Congress leader, in his plea, said that he has filed the petition in public interest assailing the proviso to Section 3(1) along with Sections 3(7), 5 and 7(1) of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021 as being ultra-vires Articles 14, 21 and 50 of the Constitution.

“The Petitioner is aggrieved by the impugned Act abrogating the principle of judicial independence, and its passage being a deliberate attempt to legislatively override the judgement of this Court in Madras Bar Association versus Union of India, which set aside provisions identical to those being impugned, without removing the basis of the judgement,” the petition said.

He said that in August 2021, the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021 was passed by both Houses of Parliament and received Presidential assent on August 13, 2021.

“The Tribunals Act which repeals the Tribunals Ordinance was made retrospectively effective from April 4, 2021 and enacted inter alia with the objective, “to abolish certain tribunals and authorities and to provide a mechanism for filing appeal directly to the commercial court or the High Court” and also reduce the burden on public exchequer”, his plea said.

The plea said the impugned Act contains various provisions that are identical in nature to those in the Tribunals ordinance that were set aside by this Court on July 14.

