Kerala HC allows Kitex to jab its workers before completion of 84 days

The Kerala High Court on Monday allowed Kitex Garments Ltd company to administer the second dose of Covishield vaccine to its workers before the completion of an 84-day gap of first dose. The company had filed a petition in the high court on August 12, seeking to administer the second dose of Covishield vaccine to its employees.

Single-judge Bench of Justice PB Suresh Kumar directed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make necessary arrangements in the CoWin portal, so as to enable scheduling of the second dose of Covishield vaccine after 28 days of the first dose. However, the court made it clear this provision is not available for the people who wish to take vaccines for free provided by the government.

Last week, the Central government has submitted to the Kerala High Court that the duration of 84 days between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine is providing the best protection against COVID-19. The government said, "Based on the technical opinion, it was decided under the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme to administer the second between 12 and 16 weeks interval after the administration of the first dose. This provides the best protection against the COVID-19." (ANI)

