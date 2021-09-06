Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain plea of spouse of jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:04 IST
The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Mukhtar Ansari's wife seeking protection of her husband, lodged in Banda prison in Uttar Pradesh while attending trial proceedings in the state.

A bench comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and Sanjiv Khanna asked Afshan Ansari, the wife of the gangster-turned-politician, to file a petition in the Allahabad High Court to this effect.

Earlier in March this year, the apex court had ordered that Ansari be shifted to a Uttar Pradesh jail from Punjab’s Rupnagar jail on the plea of Uttar Pradesh government.

Ansari is a BSP MLA from Mau assembly seat.

''The Petitioner is left with no remedy but to approach this court as there is grave and immediate threat to her husband's life in the State of UP which was also noted by this Court in the judgement dated 26.03.2021,'' the spouse of the lawmaker said in the plea.

Earlier in the week, an application was filed in the special trial court in Prayagraj stating that Mukhtar's life is in danger inside the jail.

Over 50 criminal cases are pending against Ansari in UP and other states and he was transferred to Banda jail in the state on April 7 following the apex court’s direction issued on March 26 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

