Man injured in explosion in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sept 6 (PTI): A 30-year-old man was injured when a explosive device allegedly planted by the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) exploded in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Cherla mandal when the man went to answer nature's call near a tree by the side of a road, they said, adding the man has been hospitalised.

According to police, several tribals died and also got injured in the past due to such explosive substances planted by Maoists going off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)