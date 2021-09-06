EU not taking more legal steps against UK over Brexit grace periods for now
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:43 IST
The European Union is not preparing further legal steps against Britain for now despite British plans to extend so-called grace periods over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements, the EU's executive Commission said on Monday.
"At present, the Commission is not moving to the next stage of the infringement procedure launched in March 2021, and is not opening any new infringements for now," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
