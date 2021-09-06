Left Menu

Hand grenade found in Punjab's Mahilpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:46 IST
A hand grenade was found during the dismantling of an old house in the city of Mahilpur here, police said on Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satwinder Singh said a bomb disposal squad was called to defuse the grenade.

The hand grenade was found from the foundation of the house when Subhash Chander was constructing a new one after dismantling the old structure, police said.

