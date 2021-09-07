Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro signs decree changing social media regulations

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree on Monday changing internet regulations to combat "arbitrary removal" of accounts, profiles and content, the presidential press office said.

The decree aims to "give clarity" to policies of social media companies to cancel or suspend accounts and would give people the right to repost banned content, the press office added, saying it aims to protect "freedom of speech."

