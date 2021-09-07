Left Menu

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro signs decree changing social media regulations

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 00:45 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree on Monday changing internet regulations to combat "arbitrary removal" of accounts, profiles and content, the presidential press office said.

The decree aims to "give clarity" to policies of social media companies to cancel or suspend accounts and would give people the right to repost banned content, the press office added, saying it aims to protect "freedom of speech."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

