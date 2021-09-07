Left Menu

TMCH doctor suspended for misbehaving with women interns

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 07-09-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 02:02 IST
  Country:
  India

A doctor of Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in Assam was suspended on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with women interns, officials said.

Taking to Twitter, a woman intern of the health facility had written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the doctor had misbehaved with her and other female colleagues during duty hours, following which the state police was asked to inquire into the incident, Sonitpur SP Dr Dhananjay P Ghanwat said.

TMCH authorities were also directed to suspend the medical practitioner, an official of the health facility said.

''The doctor has been suspended, and we have informed the district administration about the move,'' TMCH Principal Dr Karuna Hazarika said. The police is probing into the allegations, Ghanwat added.

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

