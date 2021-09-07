Left Menu

L&T Construction bags order for water effluent treatment business

In addition to this order, the business is executing water supply schemes in several rural areas, across various states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 11:03 IST
Larsen &Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged a significant order for its water and effluent treatment business in India. It has won an order from a state-utility organisation to implement rural water supply projects, providing functional house tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, L&T said in a BSE filing.

The business was entrusted to implement rural water supply projects to provide potable water to 800 villages.

The scope comprises tube wells, pump houses cum chlorination rooms, overhead tanks, treatment systems, solar plants, rising main and distribution pipeline network, staff quarters, individual house connections, among others. In addition to this order, the business is executing water supply schemes in several rural areas, across various states.

