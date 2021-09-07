Rajasthan: Village sarpanch held for graft

A village sarpanch was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 18,500 in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Tuesday.

Vikram Rana, Sarpanch, and co-chairman of Javal Nagar Palika, had demanded the bribe in return for issuing permits for the construction of a house. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held red-handed while taking the bribe, Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau B L Soni said.

He has been arrested under the prevention of corruption act, Soni added.

