SC refuses to entertain plea for advancement of facilities for athletics, says there has to be individual drive

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions for advancement of facilities for athletics as also availability of latest training infrastructure and funds to the sports persons saying there has to be individual drive.A bench of Justices U U Lalit, Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi said it was aware of the issues but cannot pass any directions to the government.Are you into sports

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions for advancement of facilities for athletics as also availability of latest training infrastructure and funds to the sportspersons saying there has to be individual drive.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit, Ravindra Bhat, and Bela M Trivedi said it was aware of the issues but cannot pass any directions to the government.

''Are you into sports? There has to be individual drive in men or women. There are people like Mirabai Chanu, Mary Kom who have risen above adversities and yet shined like anything. This cannot be done under the diktat of the court. We won't be able to do anything. Either you withdraw or we will dismiss the petition,'' the bench said.

The petition was then withdrawn.

The bench also refused to grant liberty to the petitioner to make representation before appropriate authorities and said there was no individual cause or dispute.

''We have all the sympathy and share the same views. Sorry. The petitioner is allowed to withdraw the petition,'' the apex court said.

The petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari submitted that sportspersons have been participating in Olympics for several decades but the results are not satisfactory and they need support and facilities from the Centre and states.

Alleging that there was the arbitrary allocation of funds, the plea also sought directions for fixing accountability of the money allocated for athletics.

