2 criminals held after gunfight in UP’s Ghaziabad

Two alleged criminals were arrested following a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Sabir and Noor Islam, hailing from Hapur, got hit on their legs during the gunfight that broke out around 10 pm on Monday night, police said, adding that they were taken to a nearby hospital.

The two have been booked in 33 criminal cases at various police stations in Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Varanasi districts of Uttar Pradesh as well as northeast Delhi, Superintendent of Police (rural), Ghaziabad, Iraj Raja said.

During routine checking, a police team signaled them to stop but they opened fire and tried to escape. They sustained bullet injuries in retaliatory firing by police, Raja said. Police constable Arvind too was injured in the gunfight, he added.

Police have seized two country-made pistols, cartridges, Rs 15,000 in cash, looted gold, silver ornaments, and a bike used in the commission of crimes from the duo.

