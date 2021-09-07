Left Menu

2 criminals held after gunfight in UP’s Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-09-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 13:03 IST
2 criminals held after gunfight in UP’s Ghaziabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged criminals were arrested following a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Sabir and Noor Islam, hailing from Hapur, got hit on their legs during the gunfight that broke out around 10 pm on Monday night, police said, adding that they were taken to a nearby hospital.

The two have been booked in 33 criminal cases at various police stations in Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Varanasi districts of Uttar Pradesh as well as northeast Delhi, Superintendent of Police (rural), Ghaziabad, Iraj Raja said.

During routine checking, a police team signaled them to stop but they opened fire and tried to escape. They sustained bullet injuries in retaliatory firing by police, Raja said. Police constable Arvind too was injured in the gunfight, he added.

Police have seized two country-made pistols, cartridges, Rs 15,000 in cash, looted gold, silver ornaments, and a bike used in the commission of crimes from the duo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021