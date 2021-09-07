Left Menu

MP: Disabled teen collapses while playing PUBG; dies

The boy, who had disability in his legs, stayed at home and spent time playing games on his mobile phone and attending online classes, the official said.

PTI | Dewas | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:11 IST
MP: Disabled teen collapses while playing PUBG; dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old disabled boy died after he allegedly collapsed while playing PUBG on his mobile phone in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Shanti Nagar colony under the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

According to family members, Deepak Rathore, a Class 11 student, allegedly collapsed while playing PUBG on his mobile phone at his home, said Anil Sharma, in-charge of the Industrial Area police station. The teenager was then rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said. The boy, who had disability in his legs, stayed at home and spent time playing games on his mobile phone and attending online classes, the official said. The deceased's body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and the viscera will be sent to Bhopal for examination, he said.

Initial investigation has revealed that the boy might have died due to cardiac arrest, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021