Left Menu

Man arrested for sending obscene messages

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:26 IST
Man arrested for sending obscene messages
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district has been arrested for sending obscene messages to a married woman, police said.

The woman, in her complaint to police, said the man, allegedly under a fake name, had sent obscene messages to her on WhatsApp for the last six months and even used to call her.

When the disturbance grew, she told her husband about it on September 3. He located the person, who belonged to a different faith.

The complaint was registered and the accused was arrested. He has been charged under section IPC 354 A (sexual harassment) and Section 67 A (transmitting material containing sexually explicit act or conduct) of the IT Act, police sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021