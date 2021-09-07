Man arrested for sending obscene messages

A 30-year-old man from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district has been arrested for sending obscene messages to a married woman, police said.

The woman, in her complaint to police, said the man, allegedly under a fake name, had sent obscene messages to her on WhatsApp for the last six months and even used to call her.

When the disturbance grew, she told her husband about it on September 3. He located the person, who belonged to a different faith.

The complaint was registered and the accused was arrested. He has been charged under section IPC 354 A (sexual harassment) and Section 67 A (transmitting material containing sexually explicit act or conduct) of the IT Act, police sources said.

