Anganwadi workers protest outside Delhi Secretariat, demand hike in wages

Scores of anganwadi workers protested outside the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday to demand an increase in wages and recognition as COVID-19 frontline workers.

A delegation of the anganwadi workers was escorted by police to meet Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

''We want a hike in wages. We have been working hard during the pandemic and some of us have even been infected. We want recognition as frontline workers,'' a protester said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)