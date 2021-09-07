Anganwadi workers protest outside Delhi Secretariat, demand hike in wages
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Scores of anganwadi workers protested outside the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday to demand an increase in wages and recognition as COVID-19 frontline workers.
A delegation of the anganwadi workers was escorted by police to meet Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.
''We want a hike in wages. We have been working hard during the pandemic and some of us have even been infected. We want recognition as frontline workers,'' a protester said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajendra Pal Gautam
Advertisement