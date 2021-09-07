Left Menu

Anganwadi workers protest outside Delhi Secretariat, demand hike in wages

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:48 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of anganwadi workers protested outside the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday to demand an increase in wages and recognition as COVID-19 frontline workers.

A delegation of the anganwadi workers was escorted by police to meet Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

''We want a hike in wages. We have been working hard during the pandemic and some of us have even been infected. We want recognition as frontline workers,'' a protester said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

