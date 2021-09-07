Left Menu

French magistrates to re-examine Lafarge charge over Syria dealing

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:55 IST
France's highest court on Tuesday dismissed a previous legal ruling that struck out a charge for complicity in crimes against humanity against cement firm Lafarge over its dealings in Syria, saying magistrates should re-examine the allegations.

Lafarge, which is now part of Swiss-listed Holcim, has admitted following its own internal investigation that its Syrian subsidiary paid armed groups to keep operations running after 2011 in the war-torn country. But it has rejected several charges against it in an investigation by French magistrates.

France's Supreme Court was ruling on whether a lower court was right or not to strike out a charge of complicity in crimes against humanity against Lafarge in that probe and said the court should go over its decision again.

