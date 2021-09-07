Expedite classification inspections of 4-star and above hotels in Kerala: FHRAI

A hospitality industry body on Tuesday said it has urged the government to expedite the classification inspections for 4-star and above hotels in Kerala.

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) pointed out that the total waitlist for 4-star classification inspections in Kerala has soared to above 80 hotels. Among these, some are pending since the end of 2019.

The FHRAI said it has submitted a representation to Union Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy requesting expediting classification inspections of 4-star and above hotels in Kerala.

''The hotel industry in Kerala is going through immense trouble because of this and so, we request the Hon'ble Tourism Minister to urgently set up an efficient mechanism to expedite the classification inspections of 4 star and above hotels in the state,'' FHRAI Vice-President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

The reason for the delay in inspections is due to unavailability of a full-time Regional Director at the India Tourism Office for the Southern region from the end of 2020, FHRAI said.

''We request that a permanent Regional Director be appointed at the India Tourism Office for the Southern region to ensure that the classification inspections are conducted without inordinate delay,'' Kohli said.

