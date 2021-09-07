Left Menu

Assam flood situation improves further; 20,000 still affected

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve as the number of affected population halved over the last 24 hours and that of the districts reeling under the deluge went down by one, a government bulletin said on Tuesday.

More than 20,000 people are now affected by the flood in 11 districts of the state, with the death toll remaining unchanged at eight, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its bulletin.

The number of the deluge-hit people and districts was around 43,000 and 12 respectively on Monday.

The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries were flowing below the danger level across the state and maintaining a receding trend in most places, a Central Water Commission (CWC) statement further said.

Altogether 19 revenue circles and 370 villages in the districts of Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup (Rural), Kamrup (Metropolitan), Morigaon, Nagaon and Sonitpur remained inundated.

Out of the 20,007 population still affected by floods, the highest number of 10,983 people were in Golaghat district, followed by Morigaon with 5,454 people and Dhemaji with 3,156 people.

Three relief camps in Nagaon district and one in Chirang district have sheltered 398 people, while two relief distribution centres were operational in Dhemaji district and one in Darrang district, the ASDMA added.

Of the rivers in the state, only the Jia Bharali continued to flow above the danger level, the CWC bulletin said. The water level in most rivers is either steady or receding, while it is rising in some cases - Subanshiri (in Lakhimpur district), Jia Bharali (Sonitpur), Pagladiya (Nalbari), Manas (Barpeta), Beki (Barpeta) and Gauranga (Kokrajhar).

The ASDMA bulletin said erosion has been reported from Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Morigaon and Sonitpur districts.

As many as 25 embankments have been affected in Cachar district, while roads have been damaged by floodwaters in various parts of Dhubri, Kamrup (Rural), Kokrajhar and Nagaon districts, it added.

