Two cousins die of electric shock in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:52 IST
  Country:
  • India

Two cousins died after receiving electric shock on Tuesday at a village in Jalna district of Maharashtra while handling a farm machine, police said.

The incident took place in Lingewadi village under Bhokardan tehsil and the deceased were identified by the police as Sachin Ramkisan Ghode and Pavan Gajanan Ghode, both aged 23.

The cousins had gone to the field to start a chaff cutter machine when they accidentally touched a loose live wire and were electrocuted, the police said.

Villagers rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered, the police added.

