Maha: Doctor assaulted in road rage incident in Nagpur

A doctor posted at a government medical college and hospital was allegedly assaulted by three persons in an incident of road rage in Maharashtras Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

A doctor posted at a government medical college and hospital was allegedly assaulted by three persons in an incident of road rage in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when Dr Sagar Madan Pande (38), posted at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, was heading home in his car, an official said.

The three accused were creating ruckus on the road in Ganjipeth area and they brushed past the doctor, who objected to their behaviour, he said. Angered by this, the trio beat up the doctor, the official said, adding that an offence under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

