Human skull found in religious leader's baggage at Indore airport
A woman religious leader was stopped from boarding a flight at Indores Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport after a human skull was found in her baggage, police said on Tuesday.Sadhvi Yogmata, resident of neighbouring Ujjain district, was to board a Delhi-bound flight on Monday, said aerodrome police station in-charge Rahul Sharma.During luggage scanning, security personnel asked her to open a bag and to their astonishment found a skull inside.Police questioned the Sadhvi.
A woman religious leader was stopped from boarding a flight at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport after a human skull was found in her baggage, police said on Tuesday.
Sadhvi Yogmata, resident of neighbouring Ujjain district, was to board a Delhi-bound flight on Monday, said aerodrome police station in-charge Rahul Sharma.
During luggage scanning, security personnel asked her to open a bag and to their astonishment found a skull inside.
''Police questioned the Sadhvi. She said it was of her late Guru and she was on her way to Haridwar to immerse it along with other remains in the Ganga,” Sharma said.
As she had not obtained any permission to carry a human skull or other mortal remains on flight, she was not allowed to board. She was allowed to go after the police recorded her statement, he added. PTI HWP MAS KRK KRK
