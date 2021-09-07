Left Menu

Ford India MD, director granted pre-arrest bail in cheating case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:20 IST
Ford India MD, director granted pre-arrest bail in cheating case
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted pre-arrest bail to Ford India managing director Anurag Mehrotra and director David Allan Schock in connection with a cheating case filed by a car dealership owner.

Additional Sessions Judge Raj Rani granted them interim bail for a period of 30 days on furnishing of bail bonds in a sum of Rs 5 lakh and asked them to join the probe whenever asked, not tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses.

Granting relief, the judge noted that the investigating officer (IO) nowhere stated that custodial interrogation or arrest of the two accused is required.

The IO said Schock, who is a resident of the US, and Mehrotra have joined the probe through video-conferencing, the court further stated in an order dated September 6.

The complainant, who is the managing director of Libra Cars Private Limited, said he entered into an agreement with Ford India through its managing director and director in 2018.

He said Ford India or its directors could not authorise any other service station workshop within a 10-km radius of his showroom according to the agreement but he later learned about another service centre running within the approximate radius.

The complainant allegedly reported the matter to the company but Ford India sent notices relating to outstanding dues and terminated the dealership in 2019, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 35 crore.

Counsels appearing for Mehrotra and Schock submitted that their clients are well-educated and qualified professionals of impeccable repute and have been falsely implicated in the case.

The lawyers said the complainant has instituted the complaint as a clear ''counterblast to the termination of his business relationship with Ford India with the intention of extorting money from the company''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan

Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochist...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021