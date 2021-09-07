Ford India MD, director granted pre-arrest bail in cheating case

A Delhi court has granted pre-arrest bail to Ford India managing director Anurag Mehrotra and director David Allan Schock in connection with a cheating case filed by a car dealership owner.

Additional Sessions Judge Raj Rani granted them interim bail for a period of 30 days on furnishing of bail bonds in a sum of Rs 5 lakh and asked them to join the probe whenever asked, not tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses.

Granting relief, the judge noted that the investigating officer (IO) nowhere stated that custodial interrogation or arrest of the two accused is required.

The IO said Schock, who is a resident of the US, and Mehrotra have joined the probe through video-conferencing, the court further stated in an order dated September 6.

The complainant, who is the managing director of Libra Cars Private Limited, said he entered into an agreement with Ford India through its managing director and director in 2018.

He said Ford India or its directors could not authorise any other service station workshop within a 10-km radius of his showroom according to the agreement but he later learned about another service centre running within the approximate radius.

The complainant allegedly reported the matter to the company but Ford India sent notices relating to outstanding dues and terminated the dealership in 2019, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 35 crore.

Counsels appearing for Mehrotra and Schock submitted that their clients are well-educated and qualified professionals of impeccable repute and have been falsely implicated in the case.

The lawyers said the complainant has instituted the complaint as a clear ''counterblast to the termination of his business relationship with Ford India with the intention of extorting money from the company''.

