3 arrested with 20 kg beef in UP
PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 08-09-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 00:04 IST
Police on Tuesday arrested three men and recovered 20 kg of beef during a raid at a house in a village here, officials said Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted the raid in a house in Tapni village that falls under the Lalauli police station area of the district, they said.
The arrested accused were identified as Phoolchandra Paswan, Ashok Kumar Paswan and Aashib Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Patel said.
Police said that the owner of the house, Sikandar, and some other persons managed to flee.
