IMF approves $567 mln in emergency support for Tanzania

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 03:50 IST
The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Tuesday approved $567 million in emergency support for Tanzania to help finance the country's urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF said in a statement.

The IMF board approved a disbursement of $189 million to Tanzania under its Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), as well as $378 million under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) for a total of about $567.25 million, the global lender said.

