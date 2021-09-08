IMF approves $567 mln in emergency support for Tanzania

The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Tuesday approved $567 million in emergency support for Tanzania to help finance the country's urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF said in a statement.

The IMF board approved a disbursement of $189 million to Tanzania under its Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), as well as $378 million under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) for a total of about $567.25 million, the global lender said.

Also Read: Tanzania says gunman who killed four people last month was a terrorist

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)