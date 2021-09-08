Left Menu

No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 11:48 IST
No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places will not be allowed in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place.

Permission will also not be granted for any procession, it said.

The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this month and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the celebrations of the festival may not be allowed in public places, the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

