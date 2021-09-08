Left Menu

Two people killed after gas blast hits apartment building in Russia -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-09-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 12:21 IST
Two people killed after gas blast hits apartment building in Russia -Ifax
Representative image
Two people were killed after a gas explosion struck a residential building in the Russian city of Noginsk, around 50 km (30 miles) east of Moscow, on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency cited the investigative committee as saying.

"According to preliminary data, five people were injured and two have died - a man and a woman," Interfax quoted regional official Anna Tertichnaya as saying.

