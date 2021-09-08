Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-09-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 13:36 IST
Russia starts military drills on Kuril Islands -defence ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Russia has started military drills on the Kuril Islands which will include live firing exercises and involve more than 500 troops, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last month, Russia said it was expanding its military infrastructure on the islands.

Part of the chain is claimed by Japan. The territorial dispute over some of the islands dates back to the time when the then-Soviet Union seized them at the end of World War Two, and has kept the two countries from signing a formal peace treaty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

