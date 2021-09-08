Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he felt rejuvenated after completing a 10-day session of vipassana meditation.The chief minister is expected to reach Delhi later in the day from Jaipur where he stayed for the meditation, a party source said.Returning rejuvenated after attending a 10 day vipassna course, Kejriwal said in a tweet.Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental wellbeing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:32 IST
Kejriwal to return to Delhi after 10-day vipassana session
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photos/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he felt ''rejuvenated'' after completing a 10-day session of vipassana meditation.

The chief minister is expected to reach Delhi later in the day from Jaipur where he stayed for the meditation, a party source said.

''Returning rejuvenated after attending a 10 day vipassna course,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental wellbeing. Kejriwal had gone to Jaipur on August 29 to spend 10 days at Vipassana Sadhana Centre, located in the Galtaji area of the city.

During his stay in the city, he was completely cut off from political activities, it was said. Kejriwal is a regular practitioner of vipassana and has made use of the technique with sessions in Dharamkot, Nagpur, and Bengaluru in past.

In 2016, he had gone to Nagpur to practice vipassana for 10 days.

The next year, he had gone to Igatpuri in Maharashtra and to Dharamkot in Himachal Pradesh.

In Kejriwal's absence, Deputy Chief Miniter Manish Sisodia was carrying out his duties, the party source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

