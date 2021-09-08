Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam tells court he is "a soldier of Islamic State"

Salah Abdeslam, a French-Moroccan believed to be the only surviving member of the group that carried out the Nov. 2015 attacks against Paris, told a French court that he was a "soldier of Islamic State".

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the 2015 attacks, in which 130 died and hundreds were injured.

