Left Menu

Biometric system to be installed at border to check unauthorised entry

A biometric system would be installed at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) at borders to keep a check on the entry of unauthorised people into the country and port area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:02 IST
Biometric system to be installed at border to check unauthorised entry
Radiation Detection Equipment (RDE) at Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Attari Border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A biometric system would be installed at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) at borders to keep a check on the entry of unauthorised people into the country and port area. The ICPs are located in India's border with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal, to detect smuggling and unauthorised entry.

As per a senior official, the biometric system would be installed to strengthen the security system at borders to provide a secure, seamless and efficient system for cargos and passengers that cross the border. "We will be installing a facial recognition system and biometric entry system and will provide unique IDs for vendors and other private persons who have access to the ports. It will be a part of a multi-layer security system to prohibit the entry of unauthorised persons in high-security areas," said the official.

The LPAI will also install under-vehicle scanners, metal detectors, drugs detection equipment, CCTV cameras and an access control system at the ICPs. Access to the port area will be out of bounds for people other than security personnel and other agencies concerned like customs.

An X-ray device has been installed by the LPAI at the Attari Border to keep a check on trucks entering India from Afghanistan. The device will detect the smuggling of arms, ammunition, or other illegal articles. It will also catch smuggling of any radioactive materials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021