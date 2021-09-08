Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee visits Chinar Corps in J-K's Srinagar

Parliamentary Committee of External Affairs led by Chairman PP Chaudhary along with 11 members of Parliament visited Chinar Corps on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:45 IST
Parliamentary Committee visits Chinar Corps in J-K's Srinagar
Parliamentary Committee visits Chinar Corps in J-K's Srinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentary Committee of External Affairs led by Chairman PP Chaudhary along with 11 members of Parliament visited Chinar Corps on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. According to a statement issued by PRO (Defence) Srinagar, the General-Officer-Commander (GOC) briefed the MPs on the situation on the Line of Control and in the hinterland.

They were also briefed on the steps being taken to break the cycle of violence and bring peace and stability to Kashmir. Chinar Corp's efforts towards Citizen-Army connect were also highlighted. The MEA representative also briefed the members on the counter-terrorism efforts of the MEA. The Committee members were later shown modern equipment currently being effectively used by the IA. The Committee of External Affairs also appreciated the efforts of the Security Forces and expressed satisfaction with the improved security situation in Kashmir. The Committee members expressed that there is a need for greater efforts at the MHA, MEA, and MoD levels, to counter false propaganda of the adversaries and share the ground truth at all forums.

Chairman of Parliamentary Committee of External Affairs laid a wreath, while the other members, offered floral tributes at the Chinar War Memorial and paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes, who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021