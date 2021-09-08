Left Menu

HC seeks clarity on Covid deaths in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:54 IST
HC seeks clarity on Covid deaths in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

The Orissa High Court has pointed out several discrepancies in a government affidavit regarding the deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Government figures showed that the state recorded 3,097 deaths only in 47 days between July 15 and August 31 this year.

''Earlier, it was reported that there were 4,925 deaths as of July 15, 2021,'' the court said on Tuesday.

''(But) the affidavit of September 6, 2021, shows there were 8,022 deaths in Odisha due to the pandemic as on August 31, 2021'', it said.

The court questioned the manner in which these figures have been arrived at.

It asked the government to file a fresh affidavit by October and adjourned the matter to October 7.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar, is adjudicating over a writ petition that sought a direction to the Union government for facilitating Covid vaccination for the elderly and differently-abled citizens of Odisha.

The high court questioned the estimated target population of elderly population and asked the state government to clarify whether the target has been fixed on the basis of the 2011 Census or the estimated figure of 2021.

''These figures also do not address the issue of the persons with disabilities and the peculiar problems they have, irrespective of age, in receiving the vaccines,'' the court observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021