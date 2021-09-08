Left Menu

SPECIAL TAHSILDAR ARRESTED ON GRAFT CHARGES

On Wednesday evening, the man handed over the money to the Special Tahsildar at the Tharangambadi taluk office, following which vigilance sleuths nabbed him and later arrested him on graft charges.

PTI | Mayiladuthurai | Updated: 08-09-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Social Security Scheme (Special) Tahsildar of Tharangambadi Taluk Office at Porayar in Mayiladuthurai district was arrested on graft charge on Wednesday by vigilance sleuths on the charge of accepting a bribe from a differently abled woman for an official favour. Thaiyalnayagi had applied for monthly financial assistance for differently-abled persons. the Special Tahsildar Balamurugan reportedly demanded Rs 2000 for issuing the certificate and sanction financial assistance, following which her husband approached the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau at Nagapattinam and informed them.

Vigilance DSP Chitravel registered a case and laid a trap, spraying chemicals on the bribe money. On Wednesday evening, the man handed over the money to the Special Tahsildar at the Tharangambadi taluk office, following which vigilance sleuths nabbed him and later arrested him on graft charges.

