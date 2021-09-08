Shah expresses anguish over Assam boat tragedy

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:09 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed anguish over a boat tragedy in Assam where many are feared drown and assured all help from the central government in rescue operations.

Shah also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who briefed him about the steps taken for rescue of the victims.

The boat with over 120 people on board sank in Brahmaputra after colliding with a ferry steamer near Neamatighat in Assam's Jorhat district.

''Anguished to learn about the tragic boat accident in Assam. Have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa, the state administration is doing everything possible to rescue the people. We are continuously monitoring the situation. Also assured full support from the central government,'' Shah tweeted.

