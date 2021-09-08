Paris attacks trial interrupted by accused shouting at judge

The first day of a trial over a jihadist rampage in 2015 that killed 130 people was briefly disrupted on Wednesday when the main suspect shouted at the judge that he and fellow defendants were "being treated like dogs, broadcaster BFM TV reported.

Salah Abdeslam began shouting as the court re-convened following a suspension when one of his co-defendants took ill. The judge presiding over the hearing ordered Abdeslam to be quiet, according to BFM TV's reporter at the courthouse.

