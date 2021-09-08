Will take all measures to ensure strategic stability in region: Pak's NCA

Pakistan's top nuclear-matters-related body on Wednesday expressed concern at what it called ''conventional and strategic arms buildup'' in the region and vowed to take all measures to ensure strategic stability.

The Prime Minister's Office said that a meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) was held at Headquarters Strategic Plans Division under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All members of the NCA including Federal Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance and Interior; Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force; and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence attended the meeting.

A detailed briefing was given to NCA on evolving conflict dynamics in the region.

''NCA noted with concern the destabilising massive arms build-up in the conventional and strategic domains. The NCA viewed these developments as detrimental to peace and security and asserted that Pakistan will take all measures to ensure the strategic stability in the region without entering into an arms race,” according to the statement.

The NCA reiterated maintaining ''Full Spectrum Deterrence in line with the policy of Credible Minimum Deterrence'' and expressed satisfaction on the development of strategic capabilities, it said.

The 25th meeting of the NCA ''expressed full confidence in the command and control systems as well as security measures in place to ensure comprehensive security of strategic assets of Pakistan.'' The NCA re-affirmed that Pakistan ''as a responsible nuclear state would continue to contribute meaningfully towards the global efforts to improve nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation measures.'' The NCA is the top most decision-making body about nuclear matters of the country. In May, Prime Minister Khan visited a NCA facility, which was his first visit to any nuclear site since assuming office in August 2018.

