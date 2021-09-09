N.Korea leader Kim Jong Un attends paramilitary parade -KCNA
North Korea held a parade on Thursday to mark the founding anniversary of the republic, state news agency KCNA reported.
Leader Kim Jong Un attended the event held at the Kim Il Sung square in the capital, Pyongyang, KCNA said.
