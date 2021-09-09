Left Menu

Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in UP's Sambhal

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 09-09-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 14:00 IST
Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in UP's Sambhal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was arrested on Thursday after an encounter with police in the Rajpura area here, officials said.

Dinesh Kumar, who was among the most wanted criminals in the district, was surrounded by a police team in Deep Pur village, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

In exchange for fire, Constable Nitin Deshwal was injured and Dinesh also sustained injuries in his leg, he said.

Dinesh was wanted in connection with 25 criminal cases, including that of loot and murder, the official said, adding that a stolen bike and a country-made pistol were recovered from him.

