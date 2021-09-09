Left Menu

Delhi's 'Winter Action Plan' to fight pollution to be ready by Sep 30: Gopal Rai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:15 IST
Delhi's 'Winter Action Plan' to fight pollution to be ready by Sep 30: Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the national capital's 'Winter Action Plan' to combat pollution will be ready by September 30.

Rai, who chaired a high-level meeting of the Delhi pollution control committee, environment, and forest departments, said the plan will focus on 10 points, including stubble burning, pollution hotspots, working of smog tower and vehicular and dust pollution.

A review meeting will be held with all departments concerned, including the municipal corporations, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Traffic Police, National Highways Authority of India, and Central Public Works Department on September 14 for their suggestions to prepare the plan, he said.

''The plan will be ready by September 30.'' As part of the plan, a team of officers will be set up to have talks with neighboring states to jointly fight pollution, the Delhi environment minister said.

Rai also said that he will call upon the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management next week to talk about stubble burning and related issues, such as using Pusa bio-decomposer -- a microbial solution for fermenting stubble into manure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021