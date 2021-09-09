Delhi's 'Winter Action Plan' to fight pollution to be ready by Sep 30: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the national capital's 'Winter Action Plan' to combat pollution will be ready by September 30.

Rai, who chaired a high-level meeting of the Delhi pollution control committee, environment, and forest departments, said the plan will focus on 10 points, including stubble burning, pollution hotspots, working of smog tower and vehicular and dust pollution.

A review meeting will be held with all departments concerned, including the municipal corporations, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Traffic Police, National Highways Authority of India, and Central Public Works Department on September 14 for their suggestions to prepare the plan, he said.

''The plan will be ready by September 30.'' As part of the plan, a team of officers will be set up to have talks with neighboring states to jointly fight pollution, the Delhi environment minister said.

Rai also said that he will call upon the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management next week to talk about stubble burning and related issues, such as using Pusa bio-decomposer -- a microbial solution for fermenting stubble into manure.

