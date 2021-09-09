Left Menu

Cricket-England preliminary squad for T20 World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:35 IST
Cricket-England preliminary squad for T20 World Cup
England on Thursday named the following 15-man preliminary squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince

