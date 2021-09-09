Cricket-England preliminary squad for T20 World Cup
Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England on Thursday named the following 15-man preliminary squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Reserves: Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Woman says R. Kelly prostituted her, singer's lawyer challenges claims; International TV academy rescinds Cuomo's Emmy for COVID briefings and more
Couldn't even collect fistful of soil to remind me of home: Afghanistan's 1st non-Muslim woman MP
My family living in fear: grandfather of woman who died after immolation bid outside SC
Bombay HC dismisses woman's plea alleging harassment by Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Policeman accused of harassing woman transferred