6-year-old raped by teen in UP's Bareilly

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Nawabganj area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl was playing outside her house and the boy (14) took her on his cycle to a secluded place and raped her, ASP (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

The accused fled the spot when screams of the girl attracted villagers' attention, he said. A complaint about the incident was registered by the victim's father, the ASP said, adding that police is trying to track the accused and his family members, who are absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)