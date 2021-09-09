Quick response from police necessary to prevent attacks on docs: Kerala HC

To ensure safety of health professionals from assaults and prevent people from taking law into their hands, a ''quick response'' from the police is necessary, the Kerala High Court said on Thursday while directing the state police to ''react swiftly'' whenever it receives complaints from hospitals regarding attacks on its doctors or staff.

The direction was issued by a bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath during hearing of a review petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association in relation to the COVID treatment charges fixed by the state for treatment of coronavirus in private hospitals.

On the last date of hearing, the private hospitals association and the the Indian Medical Association had raised the issue of attack on doctors, nurses and other staff by patients or bystanders and the court, while strongly disapproving of such incidents, had directed the state to ensure protection of the healthcare workers, including doctors.

On Thursday, the bench impleaded the State Police Chief in the matter saying his assistance would also be required to address the issue.

It said that it was unfortunate that people show up to hospitals in inebriated states seeking medical aid and then assault the doctors who are treating them.

The court directed the DGP of Kerala to instruct all district police chiefs, who in turn have to instruct the respective SHOs, to ''react swiftly and quickly'' to complaints by hospitals of assaults on or altercations with their doctors and nurses by patients, their helpers or bystanders.

The court said speedy investigation should be ensured in such matters and ''stringent action'' should be taken against the culprits.

''There is a necessity to react quickly to such complaints,'' the bench said.

On the last date of hearing, the court had remarked that such incidents of assaults undermine the morale and courage of the healthcare workers.

