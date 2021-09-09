Left Menu

HC dismisses Kangana's plea seeking quashing of defamation case initiated on Javed Akhtar's complaint

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:20 IST
HC dismisses Kangana's plea seeking quashing of defamation case initiated on Javed Akhtar's complaint
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking the quashing of proceedings initiated against her by a local court on a criminal defamation complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere said in the order that there was no procedural illegality or irregularity in the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's order initiating the proceedings.

Ranaut, in the petition filed through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, had challenged the defamation proceedings initiated earlier this year, saying the magistrate's court did not independently examine the complainant (Akhtar) or witnesses. It relied solely on the report filed by Juhu police, the petition contended.

Advocate Siddiquee argued that the police's inquiry into Akhtar's complaint was ''one sided.'' Also, the police collected signed statements from witnesses illegally, he alleged.

Akhtar's lawyer Jay Bharadwaj argued that the magistrate directed police inquiry only after going through the complaint and excerpts of the interview in which Ranaut had made the alleged defamatory comments.

The police summoned witnesses and Ranaut herself during its inquriy, but the actor never responded to the summons, he claimed.

In its order, the HC held that the Andheri court had followed the procedure prescribed by the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The magistrate personally examined Akhtar and went through the detailed complaint, the high court noted.

''As far as the impugned order issuing process is concerned, the same is not solely based on the police report, but is a combined analysis of the verification of the statement of the complainant, averment in the complaint, the CD/pen-drive, police report, and other documents on record,'' the HC said.

The signed witness statements taken by the police were not illegal and their credibility can be examined by the magistrate's court later on, Justice Mohite-Dere said.

Akhtar filed a complaint against Ranaut in November 2020 before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate, accusing her of making defamatory and baseless comments against him in a TV interview.

In December, the magistrate's court directed the suburban Juhu police to conduct an inquiry. The police said in their report that an offense of defamation was made out against Ranaut on the face of it, and further probe was required.

The magistrate then initiated criminal proceedings against Ranaut and issued a summons to her in February under CrPC section 202.

''The (magistrate's) order issuing process dated 1st February 2021 reflects application of mind and hence, warrants no interference,'' the high court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021