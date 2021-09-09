Left Menu

MP: Six held for raping 17-year-old girl in Bhopal

Meanwhile, the BJPs Dindori district general secretary Avadh Raj Bilaiyya said that Nayak had been suspended from the partys primary membership for indulging in immoral activities and indiscipline.JD-U MP unit president Suraj Jaiswal also said Avadhiya had been removed from his post with immediate effect after the news of his involvement in immoral acts went public.

PTI | Bhopal/Dindori | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:22 IST
MP: Six held for raping 17-year-old girl in Bhopal
  • Country:
  • India

Two political party workers from Madhya Pradesh's Dindori were among six persons arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl from Haryana, police said on Thursday. The Bhopal police have arrested Dindori district's BJP office-bearer Manish Nayak and JD-U's Dindori district president Dinesh Avadhiya, Amit Soni, a petrol pump owner, and two women in the case, he said.

Nayak, Avadhiya and Soni were nabbed from Dindori on Wednesday on the charges of raping the minor girl, Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava said.

Four of the accused allegedly raped the girl, who hails from Palwal in Haryana, at different hotels in Bhopal with the help of the two women between August 16 and 19, the official said.

The victim managed to escape on August 19 and narrated her ordeal to the police at Ashoka Garden police station in Bhopal, following which the accused were arrested, he said.

A case was registered against the accused persons under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The girl had disappeared from her home in Palwal in Haryana last month and had somehow reached Bhopal, the official added. Meanwhile, the BJP's Dindori district general secretary Avadh Raj Bilaiyya said that Nayak had been suspended from the party's primary membership for indulging in immoral activities and indiscipline.

JD-U MP unit president Suraj Jaiswal also said Avadhiya had been removed from his post with immediate effect after the news of his involvement in immoral acts went public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021