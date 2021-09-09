Three girls drowned in canal in rural Jaipur

Three minor girls drowned on Thursday in a rainwater-filled canal in the Kanota area of Jaipur district, police said.

“Four girls were grazing cattle near Lakhesra village when they reached near the pit and started taking bath. One of the girls slipped into deep water and to rescue her, other girls too went after her,” Kanota police station’s SHO Dheerendra Singh said.

While three of the girls drowned, one of them managed to come out, he added.

All three girls were in the age group of eight to 14 years, he said, adding the bodies were taken out and shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem.

