Left Menu

Motor Vehicle dept officers to wear uniform as per the rules, not blue berets: Kerala HC

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:32 IST
Motor Vehicle dept officers to wear uniform as per the rules, not blue berets: Kerala HC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has directed that officers of the Motor Vehicles Department of the state have to wear uniforms as mandated by the Kerala Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 and cannot wear 'blue beret caps' and badges embossed with the Ashoka emblem which is similar to that of senior police officers.

The high court noted that under Rule 406 of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, that Regional Transports Officers and Joint Regional Transport officers have to wear peak caps of khaki gabardine and badges embossed with 'KTS' and the Kerala emblem.

For Motor Vehicle Inspectors and Asst Motor Vehicle Inspectors, the rule prescribes peak caps of khaki gabardine and badges embossed with 'KMV' and the Kerala emblem, the court said in its order dated September 1.

''All the Regional Transport Officers and Joint Regional Transport Officers and other officers should strictly wear the uniform prescribed under Rule 406 of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Rule 1989,'' a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly said.

It also directed the Kerala Transport Department and the Transport Commissioner to ensure strict implementation of Rule 406.

The court also ordered them to take appropriate action under the rules for any violation of Rule 406.

With these directions, the bench listed the matter for hearing on November 11.

The court was hearing a PIL for interdicting the officers of the Motor Vehicles Department from wearing 'blue beret caps' and badges embossed with the Ashoka emblem or any other uniform deceptively similar to the uniform prescribed for senior police officers under the Kerala Police Act, 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021