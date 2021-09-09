Left Menu

Nigeria says it seizes 14 tonnes of fertiliser meant for Boko Haram bombs

Boko Haram, whose leader Abubakar Shekau died in May, has been in a conflict with splinter group-turned-rival, the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP). The Nigerian army said last week that close to 6,000 insurgents had surrendered in recent weeks.

Reuters | Maiduguri | Updated: 09-09-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 21:03 IST
Nigeria says it seizes 14 tonnes of fertiliser meant for Boko Haram bombs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian troops have seized 14 tonnes of fertiliser that the insurgent Islamist group Boko Haram had planned to turn into roadside bombs, the army said on Thursday. Boko Haram has killed hundreds of people in bombings during its 12-year war against the armed forces in northeast Nigeria, a conflict that has spilled over into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon and caused an estimated 350,000 deaths.

The army said it had broken up a urea fertiliser syndicate that supplied the insurgents with materials to make IEDs, or improvised explosive devices. Troops seized 281 bags of urea, each weighing 50kg, at two locations in northeastern Borno and Yobe states, military spokesman Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement.

He said the insurgents were "desperately acquiring IED materials to make explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians, in a bid to remain relevant and present a posture of potency". Boko Haram, whose leader Abubakar Shekau died in May, has been in a conflict with splinter group-turned-rival, the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The Nigerian army said last week that close to 6,000 insurgents had surrendered in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021